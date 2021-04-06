Governor Says Orders Simplified, Outdoor Venue Restrictions Lifted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says festivals, graduations and proms can take place this spring and summer.
And, to facilitate that, the Department of Health is simplifying the masking and distancing orders, allowing for groups of up to ten to sit together at restaurants and even attend sporting events, as long as they are properly distanced from other groups.
And for large outdoor venues, the capacity limit is lifted and masks are not required if the groups-of-ten requirement is observed.
Large indoor venues will still be limited to 25-percent of capacity.
It’s despite the rise in cases and hospitalizations.
The governor blames the variants, not the behavior of people.