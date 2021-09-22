Governor, State Medical Director With Update on COVID Hospitalizations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health reported 459 new hospitalizations for COVID on Tuesday.
That takes the number of active hospitalizations over 3700.
That daily figure is the highest since January, but what’s different is that more of these patients are young people, and the vast majority of them are unvaccinated.
And, there stories of hospital systems in the state dealing with heavy patient loads.
Some even cancelling some elective surgeries, like Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton.
The state had 6800 new cases reported Tuesday, with 228 out of Stark County.
Another 125 names were added to the death count.