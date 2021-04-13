Governor: State Moving Pfizer to Summit Fairgrounds to Replace Johnson and Johnson
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Though the vaccine is now on “pause”, Governor Mike DeWine says 264,000 Ohioans have been vaccinated against the virus with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The governor held a media event Tuesday afternoon to address the “pause”
The governor says he understands the pause will be “days to weeks” rather than “weeks to months”.
DeWine says the Pfizer vaccine is being made available at the Summit County Fairgrounds for their mass vaccination clinics, so they will continue despite the loss of the “J and J”.
He says most smaller colleges have already inoculated their students.