Governor to Set High School Football, Other Sports Guidelines on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine’s much-anticipated guidelines on high school sports are expected to come out on Tuesday.
Though the governor is pushing for school sports this fall, it’s not known if the season could be delayed or otherwise shortened.
The governor says it comes down to high school-age kids taking a risk with contact sports, or cancelling those sports, making for idle time where they could get involved in other risky activities.
He says they’re decisions being made from the state capital down to each and every household.
