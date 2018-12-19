Governor Vetoes Gun Bill

Outgoing Ohio Governor John Kasich on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have switched the burden of proof in criminal self-defense cases from the defendant to the prosecutor.

The Republican wasn’t happy with that part of the bill, along with limits it would have set on cities and counties seeking to pass local gun restrictions.

The move is consistent with the prospective 2020 presidential candidate’s recent shift away from his party’s right wing toward what he calls bipartisan common ground policies.

Among those policies are “red flag” laws allowing gun rights to be temporarily stripped from people showing warning signs of violence.

Kasich said even the NRA supports the concept of red flag laws, and that lawmakers are unwilling to talk about it is baffling.

Kasich defended his record as being pro 2nd Amendment, noting that he has signed or allowed to become law nine bills protecting the rights of gun owners.

Lawmakers may try to override the veto.