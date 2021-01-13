      Weather Alert

Governor Wants Oldest Population to Start Getting Vaccine Next Week

Jan 13, 2021 @ 4:17am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says he wants the 80-and-older crowd to start getting the coronavirus vaccine the first of next week.

He’s asked hospitals to finish inoculating their staff by Sunday night so they can transition with any doses they have.

DeWine admits there’s a scarcity of the vaccine, but says the Trump administration’s decision to release the doses being held for a second shot should help.

He says there are 800 providers in the state with more to come.

