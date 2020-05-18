      Breaking News
Governor Warns Several Bars to Control Crowds

May 18, 2020 @ 5:17am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine issued a warning to bar owners over the weekend, after images surfaced of a couple of establishments with large crowds ignoring social distancing.

The governor indicated on CNN’s State of the Union that he will take action, if necessary.

Some of the bars indicated they had made changes between Friday and Saturday night.

The governor will no doubt address the issue at 2 p.m. Monday during his scheduled media briefing.

You can hear it on 1480 WHBC radio.

