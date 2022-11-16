Grammy producer shares nomination with Adele, says her seven Grammy nods are “magnificent”

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Adele has yet to react publicly to the seven Grammy nominations she received on Tuesday, but the guy who’s sharing one of those nods with her thinks the recognition is “magnificent.”

Adele is nominated in the category of Best Music Film for her CBS special Adele One Night Only. The executive producer, Ben Winston, also received a nomination. So, does Winston, who’s executive produced the Grammys for the past two years, know how Adele feels about her nods, which will once again pit her against Beyoncé for Album of the Year?

“I think she is, I don’t know. I’m sure she would be, she got so many nominations!” Winston tells ABC Audio when asked if Adele’s happy about the recognition. “She must be, it’s magnificent for her but she’s so deserv[ing].”

From the standpoint of the guy who’s going to likely be the one producing the Grammys come February 5, Winston added, “Yeah, the nominations I thought were great, it’s a real relief…when the nominations are as good as they are. Sometimes you get a little bit nervous on nominations morning [that] it’s not gonna go the right way, but I think it did.”

Winston tells ABC Audio he’s also “delighted” that his old friend Harry Styles, who literally used to live in his attic, got six nods. The 18 months Harry spent in Winston’s attic inspired the short-lived CBS sitcom Happy Together.

Winston is also executive producing this weekend’s Disney+ livestream of Elton John‘s final North American concert, taking place at LA’s Dodger Stadium.

