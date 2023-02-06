Grammys 2023: Harry Styles wins Album of the Year, Beyoncé breaks record for most wins

Francis Specker/CBS

It was the biggest night in music at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night, hosted by Trevor Noah live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

The first award of the night went to Harry Styles, who snagged Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. He later claimed the coveted Album of the Year for the 2022 project as well. Other award winners included Adele, who won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy On Me” and Lizzo, whose “About Damn Time” earned her Record of the Year.

Lizzo dedicated her award to the late Prince and shared a message of inspiration, telling the crowd, “Just stay true to yourself, because I promise you you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”

One of the night’s biggest moments came when Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time with 32, after winning Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for RENAISSANCE. The most wins record was previously held by classical conductor Georg Solti. Earlier in the night, Beyoncé tied the record after her song “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I want to thank God for protecting me… I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”

Another historic win came after Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their viral hit, “Unholy.” Petras, who makes history as the first trans woman to win the accolade, gave thanks to the late artist Sophie for inspiring her and her mother for her ongoing support. The duo also delivered a fiery performance of the track.

Other performances included Lizzo, who hit the stage with a powerhouse choir to sing her songs “About Damn Time” and “Special,” and Styles, who performed “As It Was.”

