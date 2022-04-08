      Weather Alert

Grammys Producer Apologizes For ‘In Memoriam’ Snubs

Apr 8, 2022 @ 11:30am

The producer of the Grammys is offering an apology to the artists who were left out of this year’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, producer Ken Winston apologized to “anybody who feels left out“, adding “we go into this show only ever wanting to bring joy and love to people with music“.

He says this year’s segment included 60 people, cut down from hundreds of names by the Recording Academy.

Some notable names left out of this year’s segment include former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar, and Moody Blues co-founder Graeme Edge.

Should the Grammys expand the ‘In Memoriam’ to add more names?  Or are there always going to be some people left out?

