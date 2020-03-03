Grandfather Arrested for Punching Wife in the Head
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township Police arrested a 55 year old man outside of a local motel on Monday afternoon after he allegedly punched his wife in the head.
Police say 55 year old Jarvis Oliver and his wife were arguing about their grandchildren prior to the incident. Stark County records show that the couple had been evicted from their Woodland Avenue NW home in Canton recently.
Court records show that Oliver has a history of domestic violence. He was convicted for kicking his wife during an argument in 2017. He remains behind bars.