“Grease” Prequel “Summer Loving” Happening at Paramount
By Sarah
|
Apr 10, 2019 @ 7:23 AM

T-Birds and Pink Ladies rejoice! “Summer Loving”, a prequel to 1978’s “Grease”, is in development at Paramount Pictures.
John August, the screenwriter for this year’s live action “Aladdin” reboot, has been assigned to pen the story.
“Grease 2” starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield was released in 1982 and was a box office flop.
A live performance of “Grease” was put on by Fox with actress Julianne Hough. It had millions of viewers and raked in five Emmys.

