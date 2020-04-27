Greater Alliance Foundation Needs Help with Fundraiser
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Greater Alliance Foundation has established a Community Response Fund…
They are promoting that by encouraging organizations to post various supportive messages on their Facebook pages.
All monies raised go to local charities, concentrating on assistance to homebound seniors, pandemic childcare for frontline workers, mental health services, shelter services and food sourcing, medical care and medical testing
The phone number to call is 330.823.8560.