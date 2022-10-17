Greatest Rivalry ‘Food Fight’ Enters Final Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Welcome to McKinley/Massillon Week.

Or is it Massillon/McKinley Week?

Either way, t means the 12th annual Food Fight to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force is in full swing.

Food and monetary donations can be given at participating schools, at Levin Furniture in Jackson Township and at our WHBC studios on Market Avenue S.

You can also text a monetary donation in the name of one school or the other.

Text either McKinley or Massillon to 44321.

The Finale Rallies happen Friday morning.

You have until Noon Friday to give.