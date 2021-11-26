Green Bulldogs Getting Community Sendoff Ahead of Semi-Final Game
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Many from the city of Green and other fans of the Bulldogs in their successful run to a state semi-final.
They will be getting behind the team Friday afternoon, with a sendoff from the high school at 1:30.
It’ll be about fire engine sirens and lights, car horns honking and fans whooping it up.
After upsetting Massillon last week, the Bulldogs play Winton Woods for the Division 2 semi-final tonight at 7 in Westerville.
The game right here on 1480 WHBC and on Mix 94-1.