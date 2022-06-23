      Weather Alert

Green Man Enters Plea in Federal Murder-for-Hire Case

Jun 23, 2022 @ 8:27am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A city of Green man accused of plotting to kill his now-ex-wife has entered a plea to federal charges in the case.

The feds say 53-year-old Scott Renninger and a person he believed was a “hitman” discussed a price tag of $20,000 back in 2020.

That “hitman” was actually an FBI confidential source.

The charge is ‘use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire’.

That’s essentially the use of a cell phone to concoct the plot.

Renninger will be sentenced in September.

The potential victim was not injured.

