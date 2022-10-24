Green Man Gets 6 Years for Plan to Kill Now Ex-Wife

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 53-year-old man from the city of Green was sentenced to six years in prison following his guilty plea to a federal charge related to an effort to kill his now ex-wife.

Scott Renninger must also pay $17,000 in restitution as a result of Friday’s sentencing hearing.

Federal investigators say Renninger met with a potential “hitman” late in 2020, hoping to take out his wife for $20,000.

That “hitman” turned out to be an FBI confidential source.

Renninger pleaded to ‘interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire’ in June.

That’s essentially the use of a cell phone to coordinate a crime.

The potential victim was not harmed.