Green Plant Closing Starting in October, 161 Jobs Lost

Aug 12, 2020 @ 8:27am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland-based company is closing its operations in the city of Green, with 161 people losing their jobs.

Airtex-ASC on International Parkway near the airport has filed a plant closing notice with the state.

The company blames economic conditions.

The work will reportedly be spread among other plants.

They manufacture fuel and water pumps for the automotive industry.

The layoffs are to take effect starting October 1.

