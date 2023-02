As most eyes were on Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania for the annual Groundhog Day festivities, the town featured in the movie marked the 30th Anniversary of the classic starring Bill Murray.

Woodstock, Illinois was the backdrop for the movie and hosts a festival every year on February 2nd. They gather at the town square featured in the movie, they’ve got merch (LOTS OF MERCH)…and Woodstock Willy predicting the weather!