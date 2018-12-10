Group Instilling Girls With Confidence, High Aspirations

(WHBC) – A local elementary school wants its girls to know they can achieve big things, and that they don’t have to step on each other to do so.

Frazer Fierce Females, an empowerment group for 4th graders at Frazer Elementary in Plain Local Schools, meets monthly with the goal of building the girls’ confidence.

“I think it’s important for us to teach our girls that they can do anything, and they shouldn’t have any negative label upon themselves,” said Jessy Tsoufiou, a 4th grade math teacher at Frazer Elementary.

She says it’s also very important to teach girls to work together and to lift each other up.

“It doesn’t always need to be so competitive, there’s room for everybody at the top.”

The teachers invite women leaders from the community to meet with the girls in the hope of opening their eyes to different opportunities and helping them dream big.

Tsoufiou says the girls are really enjoying the group and are very engaged, asking the speakers a lot of questions.

“They loved hearing about being a financial planner, so we might have quite a few financial planners coming out of Frazer.”

The group also does activities, like the recently completed Chores for Change, in which the girls raised money by doing chores at home and then turned that money into Christmas gifts for a needy family.

“The girls raised over $400. We went to Walmart and were able to get a lot of gifts for a family in need here at Frazer.”

Tsoufiou says the school is looking for more speakers and to raise money for trips. Anybody interested can call the school at 330-491-3740, or email tsoufiouj@plainlocal.org.

The school district has a group for elementary boys called Guys with Ties which teaches boys about manners and being good leaders in the community.