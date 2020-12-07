‘Grown-up’ Grilled Cheese
This grilled cheese isn’t just for grown-ups! We’re taking the classic cheese single grilled cheese up a notch! For this sandwich we’re using a good quality oat nut bread and sliced gouda and havarti cheese. I love the way they both melt.
I’m sure you know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich so I won’t bore you with the steps but I will give you a couple of tips to getting the perfect texture and doneness. Put the butter in the pan vs. putting it directly on the bread. Also, cook the sandwich on low heat, covered. It takes a little longer, but you will avoid burning it. Finally, pair this with our veggie-filled tomato soup for the perfect snow day (or any day) meal!