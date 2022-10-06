Guardians Baseball – Weekend Wild Card Games on Mix 94-1

Mix 94-1 is proud to bring you Game 2 (and if needed) Game 3 of the American League Wild Card series – Cleveland Guardians vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

Saturday’s Game 2 coverage starts at 11:30am with a first pitch scheduled for 12:07pm.

Then – if needed – Sunday’s Game 3 pre-game starts at 3:30pm with first pitch set for 4:07pm.

Listen as we get closer and closer and closer… Could this be the year?!?

Seems like only yesterday, the boys came thisclose back in 2016… but that was SIX years ago?

Man- how did THAT happen?

Let’s hope they don’t choke, like MUSTARD. Seriously- what’s up with MUSTARD?!?

Let’s go… Guardians!