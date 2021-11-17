Guardians Era Set To Launch At Progressive Field
WHAT: The Cleveland Indians today took another important step in our team name transition to Cleveland Guardians, announcing the Cleveland Guardians Team Store will open on November 19, coinciding with a transition across all digital and social media platforms.
To launch the Cleveland Guardians era, the Cleveland Guardians Team Store at Progressive Field will officially open to the public on November 19 from 9AM-7PM, featuring all-new Guardians gear and souvenirs. The Guardians Team Store at Progressive Field will be the exclusive local seller of Guardians Gear until product becomes available at other Northeast Ohio retailers starting November 23.
The Team Store will have free donuts, coffee, raffle prizes and a gift to the first 50 shoppers on the morning of November 19.
The Progressive Field Team Shop will be closed through November 18 to prepare for the reopening as the Cleveland Guardians Team Store on November 19.
The team’s website and social handles will also officially switch to Cleveland Guardians on November 19 with some digital elements starting to switch over the evening of November 18. Cleveland Guardians will replace Cleveland Indians accounts on the following platforms:
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Snapchat
YouTube
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19
9:00AM-7:00PM ET
WHERE: Cleveland Guardians Team Store
Progressive Field
2401 Ontario St.
Cleveland, Ohio 44113