Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Put on Hold

After the firing of director James Gunn, Disney has announced that they are putting the production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on hold until further notice. Crew members that had been prepping for preproduction were let go and are free to look for other employment opportunities. Principal photography for the film was supposed to have started this winter, with preproduction beginning this fall.

Gunn was fired after conservative personalities resurface controversial tweets Gunn had made years ago. Gunn had previously apologized for and removed the comments from his Twitter account before the tweets had been the center for controversy.