Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt amid Backlash over His Christian Faith

Apr 27, 2022 @ 11:40am

Some Marvel fans are calling for Chris Pratt to be replaced as Star-Lord in the MCU, but the Guardians of the Galaxy director is coming to his defense.

For years Chris Pratt has faced accusations of attending an anti-LGBTQ church in LA, and the Internet has picked up again calling for Marvel to replace him.

One fan wrote, Marvel. Hear me out. Just replace him.

James Gunn replied, for what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? 

Can you like and support someone for their art but dislike their personal beliefs or is it hard to separate the two?

