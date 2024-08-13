Guess how many malted milk balls Katy Perry can stuff in her mouth

Oh, the things that pop stars do to promote their projects. Exhibit A: Katy Perry trying to see how many malted milk balls she can stuff into her mouth at once.

Katy attempted the stunt while in the U.K. to promote her new album, 143 — it’s part of an episode of Snack Wars, a video series from LADBible TV. Katy had to eat British and American snack foods and decide which ones were the best.

At one point Katy ranked a Hershey’s chocolate bar and package of Maltesers malted milk balls, which are the U.K. equivalent of Whoppers. But when she was asked if she’s ever done the Malteser Challenge — where you see how many you can fit in your mouth at one time — she started pouring the bag into her mouth.

Katy’s mouth was too full to answer how many she managed to stuff into her mouth, so they gave her a bowl to spit them back into. The final tally? Sixteen.

Surprisingly, the segment didn’t devolve into a series of dirty jokes. But no such luck when Katy was asked to rate a U.S. brand of sour candy called Toxic Waste versus a U.K. sour liquid candy called Brain Licker. The latter looks like roll-on deodorant with a plastic ball on the top, which you literally have to lick to make the candy liquid come out.

Cue some extremely NSFW comments by Katy, who also complained about having to do something so stupid when she has “so many number one songs.”

At the very end of the segment, when all the rankings were done, Katy asked, “Wait, who won?”

“I think we all won in this situation,” the producer replied.

“I think I lost licking the ball,” Katy quipped. “And seeing how many balls can be in my mouth.”

