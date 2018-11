Anyone else remembers playing ‘Guess Who’? Game designer and mother, Zuzia kozerska-Girardt, turned your classic Guess Who? game on its head and came up with Who’s She?, a game that teaches players about extraordinary women — like Frida Kahlo and Malala Yousafzai! Instead of asking questions that are based on physical features, this revised version encourages players to guess characters by their achievements and contributions. Definitely want to try this one out, whos game?