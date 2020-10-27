Guilty Plea, Sentencing in Carroll County Teen’s Overdose Death
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Carroll County man accused of providing the fentanyl in a 14-year-old’s overdose death has entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter charges.
31-year-old Matthew Little was then sentenced to 6 to 9 years in prison.
Investigators say in April 2019, Little provided the drugs to Jonathon Minard of Dellroy, who died after ingesting them.
Little’s attorney claims his client actually did not supply the drugs, and did not plead guilty to the charge related to that accusation.
Little buried the body on his family’s Washington Township farm.