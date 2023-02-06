Guitars signed by Taylor Swift, Harry Styles bring big bucks at Grammy charity auction
Guitars individually signed by former couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles brought in the big bucks at the annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, a Grammy Week event that raises money for programs supporting the health and welfare of the music community.
A 2020 Epiphone acoustic guitar with custom graphics artwork from Taylor’s album evermore, signed by her, sold for $25,000 — five times its original estimate. Meanwhile, a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, signed by Harry and inscribed with “Always love,” went for $19,200.
In addition, a suit that Cher wore during Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia, in 2018 sold for $10,240. An outfit worn by BTS member J-Hope during his solo album photo shoot brought in $21,875, 10 times its original estimate.
A pair of Elton John‘s Louboutin boots went for $3,437, while a signed outfit Olivia Rodrigo wore onstage at the Glastonbury Music Festival brought in $10,000.
An outfit Katy Perry wore in 2019 for a FIFA performance sold for $7,680, while a signed copy of her Teenage Dream album went for $1,280.
The biggest winner at the auction, though, was a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers worn by Eminem, which were signed “Shady.” They sold for $40,625 — 20 times their original estimate.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.