Gunfire at Akron House Leaves 8-Year-Old Girl Dead

Aug 15, 2020 @ 5:15am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In the latest incident of senseless violence in Akron, an 8-year-old girl is dead.

Akron police say the victim was shot inside a home on Roselle Avenue late Friday night.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police say the gunsfire came from a large gathering of teens outside the home, but no word on a suspect or if anyone else was hurt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

For Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Or text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

