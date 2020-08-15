Gunfire at Akron House Leaves 8-Year-Old Girl Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In the latest incident of senseless violence in Akron, an 8-year-old girl is dead.
Akron police say the victim was shot inside a home on Roselle Avenue late Friday night.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
Police say the gunsfire came from a large gathering of teens outside the home, but no word on a suspect or if anyone else was hurt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
For Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS
Or text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637