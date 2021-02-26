      Weather Alert

Gunfire Hits CFD Medic Vehicle on Busy West Tusc, Two Other Vehicles Hit, No One Hurt

Feb 26, 2021 @ 8:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are looking for a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting incident that involved a Canton Fire Department medic vehicle and two other vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

Willie Evans faces felonious assault and other charges.

The ambulance was being driven along West Tusc near Columbus Avenue NW when it was struck twice.

The bullets did not penetrate the vehicle.

Police say Evans and another man got into a fight and shots were fired.

Two other vehicles in the area were also struck.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Popular Posts
Disney Warns Viewers 'The Muppet Show' Is 'Offensive Content' That Has A 'Harmful Impact'
Mandy Moore Welcomed Her First Child Into The World
Anne Hathaway Says She Was Ninth Choice For Devil Wears Prada Role
anson seabra
Anson Seabra Talks Mental Health, Music and Weird Puns
George Clooney To Produce OSU Abuse Docuseries