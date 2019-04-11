Gunshot Victim Drives Self To Hospital

(WHBC) – A person suffering from a gunshot wound drove themselves to a Canton hospital.

That’s according to the Canton Police Department, which says officers responded to Mercy Medical Center at around 8:50 Thursday morning.

The victim was then taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Cleveland.

Investigators say the female sustained a single gunshot wound to the right upper chest area.

No word on her condition.

Detectives determined that the shooting happened in the area of 7th Street NW and Brown Avenue NW.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.