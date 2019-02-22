Guy Covered In Peanut Butter Heads To Dog Park After Losing Bet

Blake Powers didn’t have a great season this year in his fantasy football league.

In fact, he came in dead last. His punishment, cough up $250 or head to the dog park wearing a speedo and peanut butter.

Blake is clearly a dog lover because he opted for the latter in a moment that has gone viral.

Blake’s girlfriend posted the video of her man getting a lot of extra love from some furry fans.

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done on a dare?