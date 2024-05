Source: YouTube

This barber shop in Australia shared a hilarious video on social media of a client fast asleep for over 3 HOURS and it’s been seen MILLIONS of times.

That client, Billy Bowden, says he was just trying to get quick cut and then head to the pub before the wife got home. But that comfy chair and towel on the head got the best of him LOL! The fact at the barber let him sleep shows amazing customer service!