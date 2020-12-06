      Weather Alert

Guy Fieri Has Raised Over $21.5 Million to Help Restaurant Workers

Dec 6, 2020 @ 6:34pm
Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri has done a lot this year to help restaurant workers during the pandemic.

It’s been revealed that Fieri has raised over $21.5 million to assist unemployed restaurant workers with his Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Fieri was able to receive some of the fund’s biggest donations from mega companies like PepsiCo. and UberEats.

The fund helped around 43,000 people in the restaurant industry receive $500 grants for assistance. Do you watch Guy Fieri’s shows? Do you think others should follow his lead to help people out?

