Guy Prank Calls Companies and Says He’s Not Coming Into a Job He Doesn’t Have
This guy from New Zealand calls random companies that he doesn’t work for, gives them a fake name and tells them he’s not going to be at work the next day. What’s hilarious is that he gives them the most ridiculous reasons for not coming in, like he’s going to out with his friends that night and is expecting to be too hung over to go to work, or that he’s going to watching his cousin’s piglets and can’t come in. And the HR person says, ok! They say not to do it again, but they’re perfectly fine with him not coming in, and HE DOESN’T EVEN WORK THERE!