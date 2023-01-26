Guy With Terminal Brain Cancer Out To Raise The Most Money EVER For Cancer Research

Talk about making lemonade out of lemons!

Iain Ward from London got the unthinkable diagnosis of terminal brain cancer after volunteering for a medical research trial. Rather than wallow in the tragedy of it, he set his sights on trying to break the record for the most money raised for cancer research by a single person. He’s sharing his journey on social media, running marathons worldwide and biking across America. He says, “I kind of see cancer as a blessing.” “I will not stop until I die…or cancer dies.”

Amazing!