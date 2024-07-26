Gwen Stefani, Anderson .Paak, And Ryan Tedder Share New Olympics Anthem

Source: YouTube

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has partnered with the Coca-Cola Company to share a new musical collaboration for the Olympics, “Hello World,” featuring Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak.

The track was written and produced by OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder, and is set to be the theme song of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The single was revealed in a Olympics-themed music video that is currently being shared on the IOC’s YouTube channel.

“It’s not every day that you’re given the opportunity to write a song in celebration of the Olympic Games, and I am grateful to be part of such an incredible collaboration,” said Tedder. “The Games are an important way for all of us to come together and celebrate each other globally, and we wrote this song with that in mind. I grew up watching every Olympics since childhood so this is a lifelong dream- I hope this song inspires and uplifts. I’m excited to share ‘Hello World’ with all of you.”