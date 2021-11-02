      Weather Alert

Gwen Stefani Donates Big Check To Children’s Charity From Her Vegas Residency Ticket Sales

Nov 2, 2021 @ 8:23am

 Gwen Stefani promised over three years ago when she started her Planet Hollywood residency that $1 from every ticket sold would go to charity.

So on October 23rd, she made good on that giving $185,000 to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing life-threatening conditions, such as cancer.

She also put in face time with them too, having visited the medical center several times. Her donations have helped the foundation move into a state-of-the-art building. There’s even a special themed patient exam room inspired in her honor.

Back in 2019, she was also given the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Philanthropist of the Year Award.

MORE HERE

Popular Posts
Mark Zuckerberg changing Facebook to ‘Meta’
The New “Tiger King 2” Trailer Has Arrived!
Adam Levine Clarifies His Viral Reaction To A Fan Jumping On Stage
The First “Buzz Lightyear” Trailer with Chris Evans Is Here!
Britney Spears Is Still Mad At Her Family And Says “I Want Justice”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On