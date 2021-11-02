Gwen Stefani Donates Big Check To Children’s Charity From Her Vegas Residency Ticket Sales

Gwen Stefani promised over three years ago when she started her Planet Hollywood residency that $1 from every ticket sold would go to charity.
So on October 23rd, she made good on that giving $185,000 to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing life-threatening conditions, such as cancer.
She also put in face time with them too, having visited the medical center several times. Her donations have helped the foundation move into a state-of-the-art building. There’s even a special themed patient exam room inspired in her honor.
Back in 2019, she was also given the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Philanthropist of the Year Award.
