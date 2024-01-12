Gwen Stefani to perform at Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate

Gwen Stefani will be tailgating at Super Bowl 58.

She’s set to perform live during The Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate event, which you’ll be able to access via @NFL on TikTok. Portions of Gwen’s performance will also air during the CBS Super Bowl pregame show.

The Super Bowl takes place February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a place where Gwen has spent a lot of time: Her Just a Girl residency ran at Sin City’s Zappos Theater from 2018 to 2021.

“We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. Can’t wait to see you all in Vegas!” says Gwen, who has over three million followers on TikTok.

In addition to Gwen, the tailgate event will include TikTok creators and “NFL special guests.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.