Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Exes Brad Pitt And Ben Affleck As Lovers

May 4, 2023 11:57AM EDT
She’s dated some of the hottest guys in Hollywood: Brad Pitt (to whom she was engaged in the 90s) and Ben Affleck. And the tea was spilled on what their intimate life was like during a little game of “Brad or Ben” on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

It started off with who was more romantic (Pitt), who she argued and laughed with the most (both Affleck) and who was better at smooching (both). But the REAL juice we all wanted to hear was who was a better lover? “That is really hard,” she replied. “Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love-of-your-life kind of like, at the time, you know? And then like Ben was like technically excellent.”

 

