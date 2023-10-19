Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Ready To “Disappear From Public Life” Completely

October 19, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to retire from acting and says, “I will literally disappear from public life.”  She opens up in a new interview saying, “No one will ever see me again.” She plans to sell her beauty and wellness company Goop in “a few more years” to focus on her family.

 

According to the New York Times, she founded Goop in 2008 and it was valued at a whopping $250 million in 2018.

But on the acting front, she’s kept the schedule pretty light to a few film and TV projects in the last decade or so. You last saw her in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” alongside longtime co-star Robert Downey Jr. and in Netflix’s “The Politician” co-created by husband Brad Falchuk.

 

FULL INTERVIEW AND PICS HERE

Popular Posts

1

Massillon Tigers Song Tiger Nation
2

Stark County Trick or Treat Times 2023
3

‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ movie merch is already on eBay
4

“Remarkable”: Madonna supports son Rocco at his art exhibit
5

Taylor Swift reunites with Travis Kelce’s mom at Chiefs-Broncos game