Gwyneth Paltrow Is Ready To “Disappear From Public Life” Completely

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to retire from acting and says, “I will literally disappear from public life.” She opens up in a new interview saying, “No one will ever see me again.” She plans to sell her beauty and wellness company Goop in “a few more years” to focus on her family.

Introducing Bustle’s Beauty Issue cover star, @gwynethpaltrow. At the link in bio, the lifestyle mogul speaks to @emmarosenblum on her new, lower-priced beauty line, aging in the public eye, and creating a business that will long outlast her presence. https://t.co/npnenz1cYO — Bustle (@bustle) October 18, 2023

According to the New York Times, she founded Goop in 2008 and it was valued at a whopping $250 million in 2018.

But on the acting front, she’s kept the schedule pretty light to a few film and TV projects in the last decade or so. You last saw her in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” alongside longtime co-star Robert Downey Jr. and in Netflix’s “The Politician” co-created by husband Brad Falchuk.

