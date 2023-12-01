Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Pic With Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend

December 1, 2023 12:57PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow is showing a gesture of solidarity with her ex’s love.

Paltrow famously ‘consciously uncoupled’ from husband Chris Martin in 2014, and they’ve maintained a good relationship for their two kids, Moses and Apple.

During an Instagram Q&A, Paltrow was asked what her relationship was like with Martin’s girlfriend of 6 years, Dakota Johnson. She posted a pic of them holding hands saying “we’re actually really good friends. I love her so much.”

It’s an example how exes can maintain a cohesive relationship with their ex’s significant other.

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1's Home For The Holidays
2

A DNA Test Reveals 70 Half Siblings
3

Music notes: Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow and more
4

Mix 94-1 has tix to the Mariah Carey Christmas show
5

This 14-Year-Old Is An Actress, Model and Has A Role In The ‘Hunger Games’ Movie