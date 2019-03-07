Gwyneth Takes Credit for Yoga and Gluten-Free Lifestyle

In a new interview, Gwyneth Paltrow is taking credit for starting the gluten-free lifestyle and the yoga craze.

Paltrow says that despite all the criticism she received when her gluten-free cookbook received when it came out in 2015, its release began the diet craze that is still going strong today.

In the interview, Paltrow tells a story about how she went to do yoga and was asked if she’d ever done yoga before, and her response, “you have this job because I’ve done yoga before.”

Paltrow says that the next trend will be that psychedelics will be the new form of meditation.

What do you think of Gwyneth’s claims? Do you think that Gwyneth is coming off a bit cocky?