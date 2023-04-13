Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Gym Class Heroes release “Club Mix” of “Cupid’s Chokehold”; albums being reissued on vinyl

April 13, 2023 1:22PM EDT
Fueled by Ramen/WEA/Rhino

Gym Class Heroes are back … sort of. The group has just released a new “Club Mix” of their 2006 hit “Cupid’s Chokehold,” featuring Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump

In addition, this summer brings the vinyl release of the four albums the band recorded between 2005 and 2011: As Cruel as School Children, The Papercut Chronicles, The Quilt and The Papercut Chronicles II. That last album features the band’s biggest hit, 2011’s “Stereo Hearts,” a collaboration with Adam Levine.

Frontman Travie McCoy‘s solo album, Lazarus, featuring the hit Bruno Mars collaboration “Billionaire,” will also be released on vinyl.

Gym Class Heroes will perform this October for Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival. It’ll mark their first time back onstage since 2018. 

In addition, “something is brewing this year,” according to a press release, and Travie says in a statement, “I couldn’t be more ecstatic for this next chapter in the book of Gym Class Heroes. If you’ve missed us as much as we’ve missed you, you’re in for a good read quiet in the library but wild the f*** out in Gym Class.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

