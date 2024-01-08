Gypsy Rose Blanchard Tells Her Own Story In A New Lifetime Docuseries
People are fascinated with the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who has made the most out of her first taste of freedom after serving 8 1/2 years in prison for her role in her mother’s murder. She sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about why she wanted to tell her own story in a new Lifetime docuseries, her biggest regret, social media fame and why she won’t watch “The Act” on Hulu.
Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a six-hour special offering unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. January 6 and 7 at 8/7c only on Lifetime.