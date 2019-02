Häagen-Dazs just launched six new boozy flavors. Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, and Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle are a few of the new offerings.

The Häagen-Dazs Spirits line is set to hit shelves soon and they have .05% alcohol content so you can indulge without having to reveal your actual age. Häagen-Dazs ice cream shops will start selling the flavors on March 1st.