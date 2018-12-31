Hail and Farewell to Those We Lost in 2018
By Sarah Peters
Dec 31, 2018 @ 5:29 AM

At the end of every year, it is tradition that we look back at those we lost throughout the year. Here is a short list of some of the people we lost in 2018.

From the world of movies and television, Anthony Bourdain, Burt Reynolds, Charlotte Rae, Robin Leach, Reg E. Cathey (The Wire, House of Cards), Stan Lee

From the world of music, Aretha Franklin, Dennis Edwards of the Temptations, Nancy Wilson, Craig Mack, Avicci.

John McCain, The Rev. Billy Graham, Barbara Bush, George H.W. Bush

We lost many in 2018, which one impacted you the most?

