Hailey Bieber condemns Ye over antisemitic comments

Hailey Bieber is using her platform to openly condemn Ye, formerly Kanye West, for his antisemitic comments.

The model took to her Instagram Story to put the rapper on blast, writing, “You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. ALL people.”

The rapper is being boycotted after he made antisemitic remarks on Twitter a few weeks ago. Ye then followed with more offensive comments against the Jewish community in a since-deleted Drink Champs interview.

Those remarks drew a sharp rebuke from celebrities such as ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Jamie Lee Curtis, Amy Schumer, Iliza Shlesinger, John Legend and Reese Witherspoon﻿.

While Hailey has joined the conversation, her husband, Justin Bieber, has yet to comment on the controversy. It should be noted Justin was good friends with Ye, but reports suggest they are no longer on good terms.

Hailey previously spoke out against Ye when he wore the controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt during Paris Fashion Week. The rapper retaliated by calling her a “nose job Hailey Baldloose” in a since-deleted post. He also told Justin in the same post, “Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right.”

﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿ spoke to a source reportedly close the couple, and according to the spy, “Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by Kanye’s attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things.” The insider added, “Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin’s main priority, and he’s doing that and distancing himself from Kanye.”

Adidas, Balenciaga, MRC and the Creative Artists Agency have all cut ties with the rapper.

