Hailey Bieber says she never “stole” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez: “I was raised better than that”

Hailey Bieber says she never “stole” husband Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez — and that it’s “sad” that continues to be a narrative.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey opened up about the controversy surrounding her “very rapid and fast” engagement to Justin.

Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018, two months after he and Selena parted ways for good, prompting “Jelena” fans to call Hailey a “homewrecker.” Hailey said, “The only people that really know the truth of the situation and what the timeline really was and how it happened and how it went down are me and him.”

Stating Justin and Selena’s relationship “was very much completely closed,” she continued, “Perception is a really tricky thing.” Noting of the fans “watching something from the outside,” Hailey debunked the rumors that she stole Justin from Selena, saying that is “not the reality of what happened behind closed doors.”

“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it,” Hailey declared. “I was raised better than that.” She added Justin choosing to “move on” with her “was the most healthy, mature decision he could have made.”

Hailey said of the online abuse she continues to suffer, “I think it’s sad to be against someone’s happiness… to not wish somebody well.” She said people aren’t “obligated to like me” but that she is deserving of respect.

Hailey doesn’t regret marrying Justin. “He’s my best friend,” she said. “There is nothing better than being with the person that makes you smile the most, makes you laugh the most. He’s just literally the best human to me ever.”

She also detailed their sex life, including their favorite “positions” and how adventurous they are between the sheets.

